5/22/21: Warm with Isolated Thunder-showers Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a very warm and slightly muggy start to the weekend with many seeing highs in the mid 80’s despite limited sunshine. Tonight will be a rather warm and muggy night with lows ranging in the low to mid 60’s! Another warm one Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80’s, but a cold front looks to spark a few showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure once again provided the summer-like weather this afternoon. This will slowly begin to break down as a strong cold front approaches from the north and west.

This front will begin to drop southward tonight and move through the Capital Region by midday on sunday.

Behind that front cooler, more seasonable air will be moving in for Monday with plenty of sunshine!

Futurecast shows that when we start off Sunday, we should be seeing some breaks of sunshine. These breaks look to continue into the first half of Sunday before clouds increase and so does the potential for a few storms.

Most of the day Sunday will be warm and muggy. But as the front approaches from the northwest the shower and thunder-shower activity will slowly begin to increase.

Storm prediction center is monitoring our area for the potential for an isolated severe storm or two Sunday afternoon. A marginal risk (1/5) has been issued and the biggest threat would be strong damaging wind gusts in any storm that would become severe. We will have to monitor the radar through Sunday afternoon.

Behind this cold front the air dries out and a much more seasonable air mass will be overhead for Monday and Tuesday with highs into the 70’s and sunshine for Monday. Tuesday will tend to cloud up with perhaps a shower late in the day, but it doesn’t look like anything widespread at this time. Wednesday turns hot and humid again with late day thunderstorms likely as another cold front moves through. Sunny and beautiful for Thursday, but it does look like showers make a return with cooler weather for the start of the Memorial Day weekend. Have a great night and stay cool! -Rob