5/22/20: Another Beautiful Afternoon to end the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Friday! If you have enjoyed the last several days, I’ve got good news, we are expecting another fantastic weather day to end the week with slightly warmer temperatures and another day with plenty of sunshine before clouds move in late in the day.

High pressure remains in control for the northeast once again this afternoon, and with a slight south to southwest wind temperatures will be quick to rise through the 70’s and for some into the low 80’s this afternoon.

We are still watching the moisture to the south, the main area of low pressure is expected to move over southern New Jersey tonight into tomorrow morning which would provide a glancing blow from the moisture to the south. At the same time we are watching a cold front to the north. This will back into the region Saturday morning and into Saturday afternoon which will push the bulk of the moisture away.

Showers look to become more likely late tonight mainly after midnight and they appear to remain light in nature.

With that being said we are expecting a mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with the potential for a few showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. Especially Albany south and east. Because of this temperatures south and east of Albany may not get out of the upper 60’s, while areas to the north where it will end up drier and more sunny will see highs in the mid to upper 70’s once again.

Drier air once again moves back in for Sunday with partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the mid 70’s for all… Partly sunny for the Memorial Day holiday with highs comfortably in the mid to upper 70’s… The heat AND humidity is on as early as Tuesday of next week as we soar into the 80’s… Looks likely that temperatures will reach the mid to potentially upper 80’s by the middle to end of next week with the chance for popup afternoon thunderstorms. Have a great weekend and stay safe! -Rob