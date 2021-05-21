5/21/2021: Another summery day to close out the work week

Been enjoying the summery feel these past few days? Hopefully that’s a yes… because we’ve got another warm one lined up for you today! We’ll hit 80 by midday, and will gain a few extra degrees over the next few hours for afternoon highs.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with only a small chance for one or two pop up showers this afternoon. Any rain that does develop will fade quickly as the sun goes down and we lost the heating.

We’re in for another very mild overnight period, with lows struggling to drop below 60 in Albany, and only into the mid 50’s for the hilltowns.

Saturday afternoon will again see highs in the low to mid 80’s, and perhaps a couple more afternoon showers and storms. Sunday looks especially unsettled, with highs near 80, more clouds, and greater coverage of thunderstorms after lunchtime.

Monday will feature a short-lived but incredibly refreshing cooldown. We’ll wake up to 40’s, and most of the day will be spent in the 60’s! Highs may touch the 70 degree mark for an hour or two in the valley locations. Rain chances and warmer temps are back for Tuesday and Wednesday.