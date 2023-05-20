Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Many of us turned a bit wet this afternoon with rain sliding up the east coast, however, rain was confined to areas along the Hudson Valley and into Western New England. There is a cold front to our west that will bring another round of showers through this evening. We will begin to dry out near or after midnight and skies will turn partly clear. Temperatures tonight though, will remain mild with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Great day for Sunday, we will have to deal with a bit of a breeze from the northwest, but with some sunshine temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid 70s into the afternoon and evening. Another cold front will be sliding southward by Sunday evening, this could bring a stray shower or rumble of thunder along the boundary, right now it appears the best chance for that would be north and especially into the late afternoon and evening.

That boundary will continue to settle southward Sunday night into Monday. While the temperatures behind this boundary are cooler, it wont be significantly cooler for Monday with highs warming back into the low 70s for most.

Futurecast shows that by Sunday morning skies will be turning partly sunny. Temperatures to start the day will begin in the low to mid 50s.

By the afternoon and evening the boundary to the north will begin to slide southward. Chance of a shower, mainly in the Adirondacks, otherwise we should all see a decent amount of sunshine, temperatures mild in the low to mid 70s and a bit of a breeze with gusts up to 25 mph.

The boundary will continue to settle southward into Monday morning, may bring us partly cloudy skies to start the day, temperatures once again beginning mild with many in the upper 40s and low 50s.

There will likely be a few showers firing up along this boundary by Monday afternoon and evening. Currently it looks like it will make it into Central Pennsylvania, however, if the boundary gets hung up around the Capital Region then we would have to introduce the chance for a shower. Currently, the best chance for that shower by Monday evening would remain south of Albany. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We warm things up in a big way for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. There is the chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Wednesday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front looks to slice through the region from the north. This will bring with it much cooler temperatures for Thursday with highs likely only in the mid to upper 60s. We rebound rather quickly for Friday and into the Memorial Day weekend as temperatures warm back into the low to mid 70s. Have a great night! -Rob