The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:



Good Friday morning! Some of us, particularly in the higher terrain of western New England and parts of the North Country are seeing pockets of dense fog. use caution on the morning commute, and be aware that visibility could change quickly!

Temperatures will warm back to above average levels this afternoon. We’ll be in the mid 70’s by lunchtime, and the low 80’s by mid-afternoon! A few showers or low end thunderstorms could develop this afternoon, particularly south and west of Albany.

Another thing you’ll notice out there is that humidity will be on the rise. This afternoon will only feel a bit muggy, but we’ll be well within the “humid” range by the weekend.

That’s not the best news, because it means the mugginess will line up with a big time warm up that’s in the forecast. An afternoon high of 94° will set a new record high for Saturday. Coupled with the humidity, “feels like” temps will be in the neighborhood of 100° for the Hudson Valley. A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 PM Saturday.

Sunday will be another steamy one with highs in the low 90’s. This time, though, the record high for the day (97° back in 1911) should be safe. A cold front will approach the region late in the day, bringing the potential for a round of strong storms.

On the back side of the front, however, we’ll clear out and cool down in a big way. Monday and Tuesday will be refreshing weather days, with cool mornings and afternoon highs only in the low 70’s. Clouds and showers could redevelop towards the end of the work week, though temperatures look to remain seasonable for this time of year.