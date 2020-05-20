5/20/20: Nothing but Sunshine Today!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Wednesday! We will be treated to a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine with temperatures into the upper 60’s to mid 70’s!

High pressure continues to build in from the north. Any clouds this morning will continue to push south through the afternoon and we will remain under the influence of high pressure which will provide us with plenty of sunshine through the day today.

There continues to be wet and unsettled weather south through the mid-Atlantic states. This will continue for another few days as the upper level feature remains cutoff from the main flow aloft.

Because of this setup we will be treated to several days with sunshine and mild temperatures. There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon south and west of Albany, however, most of the Memorial Day weekend should features sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. This stretch of warm and dry weather looks to continue into early next week. Have a great day! -Rob