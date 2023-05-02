Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another day with scattered showers, more clouds than sun and temperatures well below average for early May. We are going to do this all over again for Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures into the afternoon.

Upper Level Low pressure system will be swinging through on Wednesday. This will bring us another day with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and perhaps some small hail. The showers will hold temperatures in the 40s to low to mid 50s.

Improvements are going to be moving in very slowly as high pressure from the west moves in. This will bring brighter skies and milder temperatures for late week and into next weekend.

More showers expected through Wednesday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but there could be a few breaks of sunshine from time to time which will ultimately be self-destructive and allow more showers to bubble up.

Showers and scattered downpours will continue into the early evening. Temperatures will be very cool, running 10-15 degrees cooler than average for early May.

Drier air begins to move in on Thursday, however, we will still remain under the influence of an upper level storm system that will be departing the region. We can’t rule out a scattered shower or two through Thursday afternoon, but most will remain dry and we will likely see a few breaks of sunshine! Temperatures will still be on the cool side, but will be a touch milder than Wednesday.

Dry weather continues, along with a slow warming trend into the end of the week and into the weekend. We will be warming into the low to mid 70s through early next week. Some guidance does suggest we remain in the 60s with a backdoor cold front dropping in from New England, will have to monitor the trends on this idea to see if the cooler air will win out into early next week. Have a great night! Cap & Rob