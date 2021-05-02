5/2/21: More Showers for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A frontal boundary will once again be hanging out in the northeast and waves of low pressure will continue to ride along this boundary and provide shower chances through the first half of the week.

This front looks to meander north and south over the next several days and the band of showers many are seeing now will slowly drift northward this evening into the overnight hours. So when we wake up on Monday morning there will be a few showers still north of Albany.

A wave of low pressure will slowly drift eastward during the day on Monday. This will lift the frontal boundary north and will bring the risk for scattered showers. The best chance for showers Monday looks to come in later in the afternoon and into the evening.

Moisture from the south and a wave of low pressure west will converge on the northeast Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will bring another round of showers Monday night and through the first half of Tuesday.

Most will wake up to wet conditions by Tuesday morning, but it does appear we will dry out for a period of time Tuesday afternoon before another round of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

Another wave of low pressure will be moving towards the northeast by Wednesday and the way things look right now, Wednesday looks to be quite a wet afternoon and evening with temperatures falling through the afternoon. Sunshine returns for Thursday with a few breaks of sun possible Friday before another round of showers Friday afternoon. The weekend looks to start dry, maybe a shower Saturday afternoon, but unfortunately it looks like Mother’s Day will be another day with scattered showers and periods of steadier rain. Have a great week and stay dry! -Rob