5/2/2021: Keep the umbrellas close this week!

After a nice and clear morning, clouds will roll in from the west and we’ll overcast by the second half of the day.

Rain will accompany the clouds, as well. Especially steady downpours are expected along and south of I-90.

Light showers will continue overnight , but with temperatures that are well above freezing (even in the high spots!) rain is all we need to worry about.

Monday morning will be cloudy with a few stray sprinkles, before more steady rain redevelops for the afternoon. Tuesday will be showery, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible as highs soar to near 70 in the afternoon.

Wednesday looks showery, but slightly cooler. Thursday is the truly nice day of the week ahead, with lots of sun and dry conditions. The morning will be a bit crisp, with lows near 40 for Albany and in the 30’s in the hills. Rain returns for Friday and Saturday.