Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Jill Szwed & Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Friday! Expect sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon, but it will be accompanied by a bit of a breeze from the south that could gust up to 30 mph from time to time.

We will have some rain in store to kick off the weekend, an area of low pressure moving up the coast along with a cold front from the west will be bringing the chances for the rain. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain and the weekend will not be a loss, we do dry things out and warm things back up for Sunday.

Futurecast shows the sunshine expected for this afternoon, we will see some clouds trying to make their way into the region by the afternoon and early evening. But we will remain dry, no rain expected for this afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 60s and low to mid 70s!

We will turn mostly cloudy for Saturday. It will not be raining every minute of the day, but that moisture riding along the coast will likely bring some more rain for Western New England into early afternoon on Saturday.

By the evening hours we will be dodging those rain showers. Because of the clouds and scattered showers temperatures will remain a bit cooler. We also run the risk for a rumble or two of thunder into Saturday afternoon and evening, but we do not expect anything severe. Temperatures will be mainly in the 60s.

Cold front swings through by Saturday evening, bringing an end to the showers. Temperatures behind the front will not actually bring cooler temperatures, in fact we expect temperatures to be warmer on Sunday with highs warming back into the mid 70s!

Beyond the shower chances for Saturday we will return again to a dry and mild stretch of weather with temperatures warming back into the 70s and pushing 80 by the middle of next week! Have a great day! -Jill & Rob