5/19/2020: Extended stretch of incredible weather starts today!

Get excited! Most of this week will feature highs in the 70’s and a ton of sun.

Right now, a major storm system is churning away over the Upper Midwest and into Appalachia. Tropical Storm Arthur is off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic. But, despite being surrounded by wet and wild weather, we’ll stay dry today. High pressure building in from Quebec and New England will push both of those systems away from the Capital Region.

It’ll cause Arthur to make a hard right turn, back out over the open waters of the Atlantic. By Thursday, it will approach Bermuda as a low end tropical storm or depression.

We’ll see a ton of sun throughout the day, with a cool north breeze. Temperatures will peak at the 70 degree mark in Albany.

High temps outside of town will range from the upper 60’s in the Valleys to low 60’s in the mountains.

Then we’ll experience another cool and quiet evening. Lows will fall to the 40’s for the Capital district by Wednesday morning, with upper 30’s in the hills and mountains.

Despite the cooler start, clear skies and calm winds will help Wednesday end up a tad bit warmer. Expect low 70’s for the valleys and upper 60’s everywhere else.

The beautiful weather continues through at least Friday. Highs will steadily rise to the mid and upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies persiting.

The weekend is still a bit up in the air. We’re confident that more clouds will be in play, but it’s unclear weather or not we’ll see wet weather. We’ll keep a mention of isolated showers in the 7-Day for now, but may need to reevaluate if new data continues to trend dry.

Memorial Day looks great with upper 70’s and partly cloudy skies. Enjoy!