5/18/2020: Soggy start, but incredible weather days on the way

If you can make it through a few more hours of soggy weather, we’ve got an extended stretch of sunshine coming our way for the middle of the week… hold on!

With clouds and rain overnight, low temperatures didn’t fall below 50 degrees for much of the News10 region.

A slow moving frontal boundary draped across our region is responsible for the wet weather. Throughout the morning, this front will fizzle, and the parent storm system will stay to our west. Instead, high pressure and the associated nice weather will begin to build in from Canada.

By noon, most of the rain will be done. Expect a few lingering sprinkles and cloudy skies for lunchtime.

By the late afternoon or early evening, breaks in the clouds may allow for a bit of sunshine to round out the day.

High temperatures will end up reaching the upper 60’s with the help of that late-day sun. While it’ll fall short of yesterday’s high temps in the 70’s it’s still shaping up to be comfortable once the rain ends.

Then, temperatures will fall a bit below average as skies clear overnight. Expect mid 40’s in the Capital District, and low 40’s to upper 30’s in the hills and mountains.

Then, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all look incredible. Expect cool starts, in the mid to low 40’s, followed by sunny, quiet afternoons and highs ranging from the upper 60’s on Tuesday to mid 70’s on Thursday.

Most of Friday looks dry as well, but with more clouds for the second half of the day. Showers will return late Friday night and into Saturday.