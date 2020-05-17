5/17/2020: More clouds, showers return this evening

Sunday will feature more clouds, but most of the day will be dry and temperatures will be comfortable.

Temperatures this morning were decidedly on the mild side, with 50’s in the Capital District and 40’s in the hills and mountains.

With breaks of sunshine during the midday hours, temperatures will shoot up to right around 70 this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies, however, will return for the afternoon. By sunset, a few sprinkles or light showers could be moving in from the west.

After midnight, more widespread showers will overtake the area. Expect the steadiest rain from the Capital District and north.

The showers will taper off by lunchtime on Monday, though the rest of the day will be cloudy and a bit cooler. Highs will range from the 50’s in the Adirondacks, to 60’s in the Capital District.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60’s, but could turn breezy at times

That’s in part because of newly-formed Tropical Storm Arthur. After a brush with coastal North Carolina, the center of the storm is forecast to stay well offshore of the Northeast. We don’t expect direct impacts from Arthur, but it could turn breezy while the system off the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then, 70’s are back and we’re likely to stay warmer than average through the end of May. Enjoy!