Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a nice warm summer-like afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees, more typical for the middle of June. Hope you were able to enjoy it because a strong cold front is sinking south this evening which will be bring in unseasonably cold temperatures for Wednesday.

Temperatures on the other side of this boundary are only in the 30s and 40s. Unusually chilly for the middle of May, this will be dropping into the Capital Region for Wednesday, it will be modified a bit and highs will manage to make their ways into the mid to upper 50s with some in the Adirondacks remaining in the 40s.

With clear skies and calm winds Wednesday night we are expecting a widespread frost or freeze. Temperatures for many around the Capital Region will be falling into the upper 20s and low 30s with some in the Adirondacks falling into the upper teens and low 20s! Protect any plants you may have planted outside.

We will rebound back into the 60s on Thursday after that frosty cold start. Still seasonably chilly as our normal highs for this time of year are in the low 70s.

Back close to normal on Friday with some sunshine and temperatures warming up into the mid 70s ahead of a cold front. Little rain in our future through Friday with the best chance at showers arriving for us to start the weekend. Temperatures with the showers will remain a bit cooler. Back into the 70s for Sunday with mostly sunny skies for early next week and highs in the low to mid 70s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob