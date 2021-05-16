5/16/21: More warmth and pop-up showers to start the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful way to end the weekend with highs ranging in the low to mid 70’s for just about everyone, but as expected with the heating of the day we saw an increase in some clouds and pop-up showers and even a few isolated rumbles of thunder. Very similar setup for Monday with highs once again in the low to mid 70’s.

High pressure is still the dominating feature in the east, however, there will be a few perturbations on the northern periphery that will clip us for Monday and perhaps on Tuesday.

Not expecting widespread rainfall either of these days, but pup-up scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder, especially Monday afternoon and overnight will be likely.

Temperatures will be inching upwards as well as high pressure at the surface and a building ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere continue to build into the northeast.

By Wednesday, many could see their first 80 degree day of the season, humidity levels will also begin to creep up. While it is not looking like it will become very humid, those that are sensitive to the humidity will begin to feel it.

Because the crest of the ridge will be so close to us it is looking very possible that we could see rounds of showers and storms as storm systems ride up and over the ridge. Again, this would not be wide-spread, however, it is looking likely at a few storms Thursday evening and overnight into Friday and that threat for pop-up storms continues into much of next weekend. The way things look right now, next weekend could become quite toasty with highs in the low to even perhaps the mid 80’s for some. Enjoy the sunshine the next few days and just remember to keep that umbrella nearby in case one of those showers decides to pop where you happen to be! Have a great week! -Rob