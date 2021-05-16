5/16/2021: A few showers and storms today, but temps stay warm

With the help of a lot of morning sunshine, temperatures will approach 70 degrees by midday. Like Saturday, we’ll see more clouds develop with the warmer weather in the afternoon. Unlike yesterday, those clouds will give way to widespread rain.

In the early afternoon, be on the lookout for scattered showers and storms from Albany and south into the Catskills and Mid-Hudson. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question. In the hours leading up to sunset, a couple showers will develop over the Adirondacks and North Country.

Tonight looks relatively mild, with some clearing and lows in the mid 40’s for most. Monday will again feature morning sun that gives way to afternoon clouds and highs in the low 70’s. We don’t, however, expect nearly as much rain. Perhaps a passing sprinkle or to, but most will stay dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny conditions, and even warmer temps. By the middle of the weak, we’ll hit 80 degrees! Almost feeling toasty!

Showers are back in the mix for Thursday night and into the weekend, but temperatures will still reach the 70’s easily. Enjoy the warmth!