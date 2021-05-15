5/15/2021: Warm, mostly dry, all around great weather!

Get out and enjoy today! A sunny morning will help us get comfortably into the low 70’s by midday. Clouds will develop after lunchtime, but we should all stay dry.

Overnight, we’ll keep a couple clouds around. That will prevent us from getting quite as cool, though we’ll still be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tomorrow will start off similarly, with clear skies and quickly warming temperatures. Clouds will again develop after lunchtime, but this time they’ll give way to rain.

During the afternoon, we expect showers, a couple downpours, and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two south of Albany.

Later into the evening, showers will develop in the Adirondacks and the North Country. A few may continue to drift into the Capital District and parts of southern Vermont.

We should be dry for the first part of the work week, with steadily increasing temperatures with each passing day – we expect to hit 80 degrees by Wednesday!

Showers and storms will be back in the mix for Thursday and Friday. That will keep us from getting into the 80’s again, but we’ll still be nice and warm! Enjoy the 70’s!