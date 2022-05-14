Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another warm and slightly humid afternoon today with temperatures once again in the low to mid-80s, however, with that increase in humidity, a few storms popped up, especially in the higher elevations. We will see a repeat for tomorrow, however, I think thunderstorm activity will be a little more widespread through the afternoon.

Overnight tonight moisture from the south will stream northward, this will bring showers and periods of light rain to much of the area overnight tonight. There may be a rumble of thunder but I do not think that will be very widespread. Temperatures will remain on the mild side, mainly in the low to mid-60s with a touch of humidity through Sunday morning.

Leftover showers to start Sunday morning will give way to breaks of sunshine. However, that sunshine will act as a trigger to pop showers and some thunderstorms through the afternoon into the early evening hours. It will not be a washout, but if you do have outdoor plans, you may want to have somewhere to go if one of those storms pops.

Highs will once again be in the upper 70s and low 80s through Sunday afternoon. With being firmly in the “warm sector” meaning, south of the warm front and east of the cold front we will see scattered thunderstorms firing up through the afternoon.

With the loss of the heating of the day I expect much of the activity to diminish shortly after sunset. The cold front will be approaching on Monday, this means our temperatures will once again be in the low to mid-80s ahead of the front, it will also likely feel more humid as dewpoint temperatures creep into the low to mid-60s.

As the cold front approaches storms will become more likely and numerous, there is a chance a few of them may turn strong to severe with the main threats right now being damaging winds and large hail, however, looking at the current data we couldn’t rule out a brief isolated tornado, but be sure to check back through the rest of the weekend and early Monday as newer data comes in.





Cooler air drier air moves in for the middle of the week, temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s, it will also turn a bit breezy. Then we start to warm back up, Thursday will warm near-normal into the low to mid-70s, but we look to approach the 80s again for the end of the week and into next weekend when it could be downright hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s possible Saturday. Have a great night! -Rob