5/14/2021: Feeling more and more like May with each passing day!

Like warmer weather? You’re in luck! Temperatures are finally where they should be in terms of afternoon highs. Today, you can expect temperatures that quickly warm to the upper 60’s. A couple isolated spots may hit the 70 degree mark.

While clouds will develop this afternoon, they shouldn’t lead to rain. We mostly clear out overnight, allowing us to get slightly cooler than Friday morning… but not by much! Saturday morning lows should be right around 40 degrees in the Capital District, and in the upper 30’s for the higher terrain.

Most valley locations will cruise to the low 70’s on Saturday afternoon, and parts of Western New England could get in on the action to! We’re forecasting 70 on the dot for places like North Adams, MA and Bennington, VT.

Saturday afternoon will play out much the same as Friday, with clouds developing in the afternoon but rain holding off. Sunday may be different, with similar temps but a stray shower popping up during the second half of the day. An isolated rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out.

We’ll stay dry for the first half of next work week, and temperatures will continue to climb throughout that period. By Wednesday, we expect widespread upper 70’s… some in the Mid-Hudson may crack 80! Next shower chance comes Thursday. Until then, soak in all the sun you can!