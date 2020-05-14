5/14/20: Partly Sunny & Mild Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Thursday! Today will feature sunshine for the first half of the day before clouds win out late in the day. We should remain dry until this evening and highs will make it into the mid to upper 60’s.

High pressure directly overhead this morning, this has provided us with mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures to start the day. This will begin to move east this morning and allow clouds to increase ahead of our next system by mid-afternoon.

Energy diving out of Southern Canada and an area of low pressure developing in the middle of the country will meet in the Great Lakes on Friday morning this will provide the potential for showers tonight. For Friday, expect a few breaks of sunshine with the potential for strong storms to develop into the afternoon hours.

No weather concerns for today, as we can see on futurecast, sunshine through the first half of the day will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

A few showers will be likely late this evening and through the overnight hours as a warm front approaches from the south.

This warm front will push north through the night and into Friday morning which will provide some dry time Friday afternoon. We will even see a few breaks of sunshine which will provide the potential for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has places all of the Capital Region in a slight risk for severe storms on Friday afternoon. This is a risk (2/5), the biggest threat with these storms will be strong gusty winds, and some small hail, there is a very low risk for a brief isolated tornado Friday afternoon and evening as well. We will keep you updated as newer computer guidance becomes available later today and tomorrow morning.

It will also turn quite humid on Friday with dew point temperatures approaching the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Something we have not had to deal with so far this spring.

Once we get past the storminess for Friday skies should clear and set the stage for a beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70’s! Just a bit cooler Sunday as clouds move back in. Turning unsettled and slightly cooler, back into the low to mid 60’s by next week. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine! -Rob