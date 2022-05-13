The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:



The summertime feel continues today! Temperatures could wind up just as warm as yesterday, in the mid to upper 80’s! Albany’s record high today is 86 and this could well be tied or broken.

You will notice a bit more cloud cover than in days past, as well as a bit of a muggy feel. The humidity will stick around through the weekend, as well. While it won’t be mid-summer levels of oppressive… it will be there, so consider it a preview of what’s to come in a month or two.

We’ll stay mild tonight, with lows only down to around 60 by Saturday morning. Highs that afternoon will peak in the low 80s.

The elevated humidity means more moisture in the air this weekend – that will allow for a few pop up showers and/or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to check in on the radar and keep an eye to the sky during the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday could also feature a couple scattered showers and storms, but temps will run a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70’s.

We’ll all get a nice break from the warmth, humidity, and shower/storm chances mid-week with highs in the upper 60’s.