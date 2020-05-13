5/13/2020: Cool, breezy, and sunny! Warmer by the weekend

Good morning and happy May 13th! Some of us woke up to some late season wintry weather, with a coating of snow in places like North Creek!

High pressure in control over the area allowed for clear skies overnight, helping temperatures fall quickly.

With lows this morning in the 20’s to near 30, freeze warnings were up for most of the News10 area this morning. Check on your plants and flowers if you’ve planted!

Temperatures will quickly rebound, but with a cold start and a cool breeze from the northwest, you can only get so warm. A high of 58 this afternoon in Albany will be about 10 degrees below average, but certainly manageable.

While winds won’t be quite as strong as they were Tuesday (the Albany International Airport recorded a gust of 41 mph), it will still be breezy. Gusts will top 25 mph for most, with slightly higher numbers in Western New England. In the Berkshires, the combination of breezy weather and low humidity could lead to elevated fire weather concerns. Avoid burning!

Overnight, winds will die down, skies will remain clear, and we’ll experience another frosty evening.

Low temperatures will get down to freezing in the Hudson River Valley, with upper 20’s elsewhere.

The good news is that Thursday morning could be winter’s last stand. A big time warming trend will get going by the afternoon and continue through most of the rest of the month. Highs Thursday will be in the 60’s across the region.

While sunshine will be the theme for the first half of the day, clouds will build back in after lunchtime and widespread showers will arrive by the evening.

Wet weather will continue into Friday, with showers and a few thunderstorms. Saturday looks like a picture perfect day – a mild start, highs in the low 70’s, and a ton of sun. Enjoy!

Showers are back Sunday night and into Monday. Next Tuesday could be another stunner, with highs near 70 and a return to clear skies.