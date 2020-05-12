5/12/2020: Chilly and breezy Tuesday, but warmer days ahead!

Tuesday will feature windy weather at times, with high temperatures around 15 degrees colder than average for this time of year. There’s a slight chance for some flurries or showers later in the day, but most of the day looks dry.

The low pressure system that brought us the wet and stormy weather yesterday is now pushing off the coast of New England. High pressure building in behind it will make for a dry and mostly clear day.

Despite the sunshine, high temperatures will struggle to get past the low 50’s in the Capital District thanks to a cool wind out of the Northwest.

While we won’t be seeing damming wind, gusts that top 30 miles per hour at times will make for a noticeably brisk day.

Late this afternoon, a few snow showers and flurries could be pushing through the Adirondacks. They could make it to the Capital District as light and short lived rain showers after sunset.

We expect to clear out after midnight, setting up another cold morning for Wednesday. Lows will get down to freezing in Albany, with upper 20’s in the hills and mountains. Frost and freeze concerns will continue!

Despite the cold start, the afternoon will be the first in a series of steadily warming days. Expect highs near 60 with nothing but sun.

We’ll be in the upper 60’s on Thursday, but with increasing clouds throughout the day. 70’s are back for Friday, but at the cost of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Saturday looks like the best day of the forecast, with partly cloudy skies, highs right around 70, and dry conditions. Enjoy!