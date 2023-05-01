Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

An unsettled afternoon today with scattered showers, downpours and even some hail as some upper level energy rotated through the northeast around a big upper level low that continues to spin up over the Great Lakes.

Chilly pocket of air aloft is sitting over the Great Lakes, and this pocket of unsettled weather is heading right for the Northeast. That means more clouds with widespread showers for Tuesday. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler, with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s, 10-15 degrees cooler than average.

A big area of high pressure through the middle of the country will slowly be moving east. This will bring in drier air by the end of the week and more so into the weekend, this is when temperatures will get back closer to average.

An area of showers will be possible by Tuesday morning with temperatures seasonably cool in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Similar to today we will see some breaks of sunshine for Tuesday. This will become self-destructive as we see pop-up showers with perhaps some rumbles of thunder and some small hail. Again, it does not appear to be a washout, but it will be cooler with most in the low to mid 50s.

Area of low pressure will be drifting directly overhead for Wednesday. This mean we will see overcast skies with showers and periods of rain and drizzle. Not the nicest day, this will lead to temperatures being much cooler with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

A drying trend will commence for the late portion of the week with skies remaining relatively cloudy through Friday. Temperatures will slowly rebound back near 60 by Friday, near 70 by Saturday and well into the 70s on Sunday. We turn warm again by Monday with more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80! Have a great night! -Cap & Rob