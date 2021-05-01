5/1/2021: Some sun to kick off May, but rain returns soon…

Winds have eased up a bit after gusts over 50 mph toppled a few trees yesterday. This morning, we’re more breezy than gusty. Winds are ranging from 20-30 miles per hour at times.

We’ll keep the breeze around all day. Clouds will part by the late morning, helping us warm into the upper 50’s. Still below average, but at least it will be bright… for a time…

Clouds return in the hours leading up to sunset. These will give way to a quick hitting round of rain showers. Most will be in the 40’s tonight, but in the Adirondacks high spots could get just cold enough to see a few snowflakes mixing in.

That round of weather gets out of here early Sunday morning. By sunrise we’ll be dry, but still kind of cloudy. Most of Sunday morning looks quiet, but showers will redevelop by the afternoon. Expect to see the most rain south of I-90.

Showers stick around for most of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning. At least temperatures will cooperate, with highs in the 60’s throughout that period.

At least we’re forecasting one nice day – Thursday will start cool, with 40’s possible in the hills. The afternoon looks stunning, with some sun, low 60’s… and dry conditions! Showers look set to return by next weekend.