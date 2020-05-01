5/1/2020: Dreary start to May, better weather for the weekend

A sprawling weather system that brought heavy rain overnight is beginning to move out, but skies won’t clear fully until Saturday.

While the heaviest rain has moved east of us, there are still a few light showers and sprinkled pushing through the area. They’ll stick with us through the morning hours.

Later this afternoon, a couple pockets of heavier rain will develop over the Capital District, Mid-Hudson Valley, and Berkshires. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible as well.

Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen in the Catskills over the course of this system, and it’s leading to some flooding concerns. Flood watches are in effect through tonight for Greene and Ulster Counties.

We’ve already seen Flood Warnings issued for the Schoharie Creek at Gliboa and the Esopus Creek near Saugerties.

As all the rain that fell flows down the slopes of the mountains and downstream, expect minor flooding along these waterways into this evening.

While we’re damp and dreary, at least temperatures are very comfortable. Albany didn’t drop below the mid 50’s overnight. We’ll ultimately hit the mid 60’s this afternoon.

We will finally clear out for Saturday, and that will set up a fabulous day to kick off the weekend. Saturday high temperatures will warm to the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Expect more clouds for the evening, and partly sunny skies/a few sprinkles by Sunday morning.

Showers are back in the mix for Monday, as is a run of cooler than average weather – highs will be in the 50’s for the remainder of the 7 Day Forecast.