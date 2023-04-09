Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day on this Easter Sunday! Nothing but sunshine, not a lot of wind and temperatures right where they should be in the mid 50s! Sunshine sticks around for Monday, temperatures should be a bit milder as well, then the “heat” is on for the middle to end of the week.

High pressure is sticking with us for Monday, this will bring another day with lots of sunshine and temperatures will actually moderate a bit more into the low to mid 60s for many. There is an area of showers in the middle of the country that will be falling apart and not making it to us.

Some upper level energy will be swinging through southern Canada and eventually just to our north Tuesday and into Wednesday. While I do not expect any direct impacts from this system, we will see a few more clouds, especially Tuesday afternoon and more so on Wednesday. The breeze will also pick up a bit, but that is what will help warm us into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Futurecast shows another sun filled afternoon for Monday. There may be a few clouds later in the day, but expect another dry day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will likely bring about a few more clouds, especially into the afternoon and evening as that upper level energy begins to approach us from the north. Winds will become a bit gusty with gusts likely approaching 30-35 mph. Temperatures should warm into the 60s and low 70s.

Despite more clouds on Wednesday with winds gusting from the southwest we will still see our temperatures rise into the low 70s after a very mild start, temperatures Tuesday night likely will not fall below 50 degrees. Mild overnight lows will continue through the rest of the week with highs reaching the low 80s by Thursday, potentially the mid 80s with lots of sunshine for Friday. Few more clouds likely on Saturday, but right now we do appear to remain dry with highs in the low 80s. Keeping the warmth for Sunday but turning mostly cloudy, temperatures warm into the upper 70s to near 80. Next chance at rain is looking more likely for early next week, all guidance is pointing to a cold front that could bring some thunder and more seasonable weather by the start of next week, so enjoy the warmth while we’ve got it! Have a great week! -Rob