4/7/21: More Sunshine for Today!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

If you have liked the last several days, then I think you will love today. We will start with clouds this morning, but those should dissipate during the afternoon and as we return to partly to mostly sunny skies temperatures will warm into the mid 60’s!

High pressure continues to dominate the northeast and will continue to dry things out this afternoon. The only exception will be perhaps a few more clouds east of the Hudson River into Western New England for today.

Even milder air is on the way! Behind a pseudo-stationary front temperatures this morning are in the 50’s and 60’s. That looks to arrive to the Capital Region by the end of the week and to start the weekend as temperatures could approach 70 for both Thursday and Saturday! There is a system in the middle of the country that looks to approach for the second half of the weekend, this will increase our chances at showers for Sunday and they do look to linger into Monday with highs still near 60! Enjoy the day and all that sun!- Rob