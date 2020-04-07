4/7/2020: Another beautiful spring day, rain returns tonight

Gorgeous springtime weather is here for just one more day… be safe and enjoy!

Clouds cover overnight prevented temperatures from dropping that much this morning. As of 5:15 AM, Albany had barely gotten below 50 degrees. Elsewhere, tempos are upper 30’s to low 40’s.

For many of us, the breezy conditions experienced on Monday have died down, but the Berkshires were still recording gusts of 20-25 miles per hour . No impacts from those speeds, but certainly noticeable.

This afternoon, breaks in the cloud cover will bring enough sun to warm us into the 50’s and low 60’s for much of the day.

Highs will be the warmest in the Mid-Hudson valley, with a forecast of 65 in Kingston and even up into Columbia County. Conversely, the hills and mountains surrounding the Capital District will be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 50’s.

The nice weather comes to an end overnight. Just after midnight, a round of steady rain will move into the region.

With lows in the 40’s for Albany and surrounding towns, everything that walls will be strictly rain. In the high spots of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains, however, it could get into the low to mid 30’s – just cold enough for wintry mix or a bit of wet snow.

By sunrise on Wednesday, most of that rain is off the map. The rest of the day looks cool and cloudy, with highs in the low 50’s and a chance for some stray, light showers redeveloping in the late afternoon.

Thursday will bring even more rain and similar temperatures. Overnight and into Friday morning, precipitation will be winding down. It could get just cold enough, however, to produce a bit of snow on the tail end of the system.

Saturday looks cool, but nice and mostly sunny. Showers return late in the day on Easter Sunday and last into Monday.