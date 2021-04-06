4/6/2021: Cool starts give way to warm afternoons

High pressure will keep skies mostly clear for the next few days, setting up a pattern of cool mornings but relatively warm afternoons.

Today, we expect to be in the 50’s by midday, and into the 60’s by the mid-afternoon. On top of the lovely temperatures, it will be less windy than Monday.

We’ll have a comfortably cool feel to the air this evening, with lows that fall into the upper 30’s for most on Wednesday morning. Even the hills and mountains will have a hard time getting down to freezing.

Highs are back up into the mid 60’s for Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That will be good enough to get us roughly 10 degrees above average for this time of year!

Expect to stay dry until the weekend. By that time, the high pressure that had been holding off storm systems will be out of here. Showers will be possible on Saturday, with more widespread rain on Sunday.

Even with the clouds and wet weather, temperatures will stay above average, right around 60 in the afternoons.

That’s a Spring forecast if I’ve ever seen one! Enjoy!



-Matt