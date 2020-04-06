4/6/2020: Sunny, warm, & breezy start

After a mild but cloudy Sunday, sunshine is back for the beginning of the work week.

High pressure moving in from the Great Lakes is clearing the skies over the Capital Region rapidly. A cool northwest wind associated with that feature is bringing chilly temps to the Adirondacks and North Country – 20’s in many spots!

This afternoon, we’ll have enough sun to get us back up to 60 degrees in the Albany area, with mid to upper 50’s in the hills and mountains.

It will, however, be a bit breezy out there. While gusts of 30-25 miles per hour won’t have major impacts, you’ll almost certainly feel it if you’re spending time outside.

Winds will die down into the evening. Near-calm conditions coupled with clear skies will help us cool down quickly, and overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the 30’s overnight.

After another cool start, Tuesday will end up in the 60’s once again – low 60’s in Albany would get us well above average for this time of year. Cloud cover will increase later in the day ahead of rain chances for the middle to end of the week.

Widespread showers on Wednesday and Thursday may put as damper on your outdoor plans. The wet weather will also keep temperatures on the cooler side – in the low 50’s on both afternoons.

Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid 30’s in Albany and to below freezing for the hills and mountains outside of the Capital District. While the precipitation should be easing up, what’s left could fall as wintry mix or snow. Well keep an eye on that portion of the forecast and update as more data becomes available!