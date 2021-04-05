4/5/2021: Spring in full swing this week!

Forget about the early April cold snap… spring is now in full swing! After a comfortably cool start to your Monday, lots of sunshine will help us get to the upper 50’s by the afternoon.

It will turn out to be a little windy after lunchtime. Gusts of 20-30 miles per hour won’t cause widespread problems, but the combination of especially low humidity and wind does mean elevated fire danger in Southern Vermont.

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for all of Bennington and Windham Counties. Any fire could spread out of control quickly. Don’t leave fires unattended, make sure to completely dowse them in water (until cool to the touch) before stepping away, and of course never throw matches or cigarettes out the window.

Temperatures will turn just a tad chilly overnight, down into the low 30’s for much of the Capital District. Outlying areas, especially higher elevations, will slip into the upper 20’s.

High pressure in control over our area will stick around, keeping us dry for much of the work week. Highs will soar into the mid 60’s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The next chance for rain comes late Friday and into Saturday. Even with the clouds and wet weather, highs will stay above average – in the upper 50’s on both weekend days.