4/5/2020: Cloudy end to the weekend, chance afternoon showers

We hope you were able to get out (responsibly) and enjoy Saturday’s weather… Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few stray showers this afernoon.

At least it was a mild start to the day! Clouds prevented us from getting too cool and temperatures bottomed out only in the upper 40’s for the Capital District.

Temperatures will be in the 50’s for most of the day, peaking in the low 60’s in the early afternoon for Albany and surrounding towns.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 50’s in the Catskills and Mohawk River valley. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 50’s across the Adirondacks.

A weak cold front moving in from the west will be the driving force behind our weather today, bringing not only increasing cloud cover but those afternoon and evening showers.

Not everyone will see the rain, and where it does fall we expect light, passing showers. Umbrellas could come in handy, but you won’t get soaked without them!

We’ll clear out overnight, and temps will be noticeably cooler – in the upper 30’s for Albany and down to freezing in the Adirondacks.

After the cool start, the rest of Monday looks fantastic. With highs in the upper 50’s, it won’t be quite as warm as some of the beautiful days we’ve recorded over the past month… but lots of sun means it’ll still be great weather for early April.

You may notice a bit of a breeze, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour at times. Nothing major and no impacts from the wind, but you should be able to feel it.

April showers return for later in the week. Expect widespread rain for most of Wednesday, with another round of showers Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday, on and off light rain is possible for the first half of the day. With morning temps in the 30’s, a couple snowflakes aren’t out of the question for the hilltowns and mountains.

Next weekend will start on the cooler side, with Saturday temps ranging from 30’s in the morning to low 50’s in the afternoon. Expect gradually clearing skies and otherwise quiet weather.