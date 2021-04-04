4/4/21: More sunshine and Mild Temps to kick off the new Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A nice and sunny afternoon to end the weekend with temperatures warming into the low to mid 50’s this afternoon, essentially right where we should be for early April! More of this fantastic weather continues through much of the upcoming week! More sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s likely for most on Monday.

We are going to be seeing a little weather traffic jam over the next few days. High pressure to our north in southern Canada is nosing over us which will keep us protected from any wet weather. An upper level feature out to sea will actually try to back in and move from east to west, while at the same time a parade of low pressures will be trying to move from west to east across the country. Thanks to high pressure to our north, that will keep us protected as it will not allow the system out to sea to reach us, and the systems from the west will be forced south of us.

Because of this it is looking very likely that we are going to be enjoying an extended period of time with temperatures warming through the week back into the mid 60’s along with plenty of sunshine. There will be clouds from time to time, but the majority of the time looks to feature plenty of sunshine! Our bubble of good weather begins to break down late in the week, perhaps a shower late in the day on Friday and possibly on Saturday. But we turn partly sunny again to end next weekend with temperatures still in the upper 50’s to near 60. Enjoy the week ahead! -Rob