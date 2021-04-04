4/4/2021: Cloudy start to Easter, but sun and warmth spring back soon

Happy Easter Sunday! Despite the cool and cloudy start, temperatures will rebound nicely and the afternoon is looking quite pleasant. Expect breaks in the clouds after lunchtime and high that peak in the mid 50’s.

We’ll get cool, but note quite as cold overnight. Expect mid 30’s in the river valleys, and lows that are just below freezing in the hills and mountains.

We’ll be even warmer on Monday, with nothing but sunshine and highs well into the upper 50’s. Some in the Mid-Hudson valley could make a run at 60 degrees.

It will be blustery at times, with gusts in the 20-30 mile per hour range. Nothing that will cause any problems, perhaps a good day to fly the kites!

We’re even warmer with highs in the 60’s and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will feature a few more clouds.

Friday looks cloudy as a storm system approaches from the west. It will bring us showers overnight and into Saturday morning.