4/30/2020: Rainy, windy days ahead

Grab the umbrellas and hold on tight! Rain and wind are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

A sprawling weather system is bringing rain and storms to the entire East Coast. The leading edge is pushing through the News10 region, with showers and breezy conditions this morning.

Expect the on and off light rain to continue throughout much of the day. Late this afternoon there could be a lull in the rain, but we’ll stay cloudy and will not dry out that much.

Temperatures will be mild throughout this period, in the 50’s for most of the day. Albany and surrounding towns could briefly hit 60 in the late afternoon. Winds will gust as high as 35 miles per hour.

We’ll stay cloudy and mild with another round of rain overnight. Despite the wet weather continuing into Friday, temperatures will spike noticeably. Winds out of the south will push temperatures into the upper 60’s.

Most of the day will feature on and off showers, but pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will develop in the afternoon. While the Capital District will get in on the action and could see around an inch of rain, parts of the Catskills will see 3-4 inches. On the map below, we’ve got the Catskill Park highlighted in blue. Highest totals will be anywhere from Tannersville in Greene County, through Phonecia and and into the High Peaks in Ulster County.

As a result, flood watches are in effect for those counties and points west. We’ll need to keep an eye out for rising creeks, streams, and rivers, as well as poor drainage spots.

The good news is that rain will end early Saturday morning and we’ll clear out for much of the rest of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature good amounts of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Get out and enjoy… responsibly and safely, of course!

Showers could return on Monday, followed by clearing skies and a return to cooler temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.