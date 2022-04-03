Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Showery weather to end the weekend today helped keep temperatures well below normal with highs mainly in the 40s. However, high pressure will be building back in to start the week and will give us near to above seasonable temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Low pressure continues to slowly pull away this evening, this will allow us to dry out overnight as the showers and mountain snow showers come to an end.

By Monday morning high pressure will be building in from the west, this will allow skies to become partly sunny through the afternoon and temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and low 50s for many.

Moisture in the middle of the country will be deflected southward, thanks to high pressure. This means we will enjoy two dry days to start the work week. With partly sunny skies by Monday afternoon, expect a near seasonable day.





A warm front will be approaching Monday night into Tuesday, this will bring more clouds to the region by Monday night and into part of the day on Tuesday. I think we may start with plenty of clouds on Tuesday, but skies should turn partly sunny through the afternoon and with the sunshine and the passage of the warm front temperatures will warm well into the 50s.





There is a storm system that is beginning to develop from Northern Texas back to the southwest US. This will begin to move eastward and eventually up the East Coast by the middle of the week, so we are watching this as we get closer as guidance is still not sold that we will get hit by this. There are currently two possible outcomes, one being the storm goes more out to sea with a glancing blow of showers from Albany south with more sunshine to the north, the second scenario would be more widespread rain and showers Wednesday afternoon for everyone, this would then keep our temperatures a bit lower. Right now, I am thinking somewhere in the middle with showers likely, but otherwise mostly cloudy and near normal temperatures.





Beyond Wednesday it is looking rather unsettled into next weekend. Thursday is looking quite rainy with temperatures near 50 degrees. Cloudy with a few showers for Friday as an upper level low sits over the northeast, this will also keep our temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Better chance at showers on Saturday as the upper level feature finally begins to pull away, then we start drying things out on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Just beyond the 7-day forecast it does appear a big warm-up is on the way, temperatures by early next week could make a run into the 60s to near 70 with some sunshine. We will continue to monitor the trends on that warm-up and bring you the updates as they come in. Have a great week! -Rob