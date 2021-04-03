4/3/2021: Cool start, but mild & sunny for the afternoon

High pressure is in control across the northeast today, leading to clear skies. That meant a colder start, but it will also mean a lot of sunshine today!

Highs will rise quickly throughout the morning, and ultimately peak in the neighborhood of 50 degrees.

Clouds build in overnight, preventing us from getting quite as cold on the morning of Easter Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to near 30.

There may also be a few passing rain showers in the valleys, and snow showers in the hills/mountains. They will be light, wont; amount to much, and should fall off after the sun comes up.

Beyond that one minor precipitation chance, the rest of Easter Sunday looks plain old cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50’s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature seasonable temperatures, with highs in the 50’s and a lot of sun. Monday and particular could be blustery at times.

Expect more clouds for Wednesday, but highs right around 60’s. Temps stay warm for Thursday and Friday, even as rain chances rise for the end of the work week.



-Matt