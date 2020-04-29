4/29/2020: Warm & cloudy, with a few raindrops

Despite a cool start, with temperatures that bottomed out in the 30’s and 40’s this morning, we’ll turn warm quickly this afternoon.

It’s all because of a warm front moving in from the southwest. In addition to warmer weather, it’ll also lead to increasing cloud cover throughout the day and perhaps a few sprinkles.

Temperatures will reach the 50’s by the late morning, and highs will ultimately peak in the mid 60’s in Albany, despite the grey skies.

Even in the hills of western Albany County and the Taconics of Rensselaer and Columbia counties, highs will reach the upper 50’s or low 60’s.

After a mild day, we’ll stay cloudy overnight. This will prevent temperatures from falling too much, with lows only in the low to mid 40’s by Thursday morning.

That will set up another mild and cloudy day on Thursday. Highs will peak in the low 60’s, and winds will be on the breezy side with gusts topping 20 miles per hour at times.

A few showers are possible in the evening, but widespread rain will hold off until Friday.

In the Catskills and Berkshires, a few inches could fall through this period. We’ll be watching for flooding concerns.

The rain should end by early Saturday morning, and the rest of the weekend looks quite nice with high temperatures in the mid 60’s to right around 70 on Sunday. Clouds return Sunday evening ahead of another rain chance on Monday.