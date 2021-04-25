4/25/21: Bright but Breezy Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

As expected we saw scattered showers today with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures mainly in the 50’s to near 60. A cold front crossing the region this evening will bring in cooler temperatures and gusty winds overnight and through the day on Monday.

High pressure will be building in behind this cold front for Monday so we are expecting plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. However, winds will remain gusty during the afternoon between 25-35 mph for most.

A warm front will be pushing in from the southwest Monday night into Tuesday. This will increase our cloud cover for Tuesday, going to call it partly sunny for Tuesday afternoon with milder temperatures in the 60’s.

Much milder air will flow in behind that front, Tuesday night temperatures hover in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Highs on Wednesday will approach the mid 70’s but we will see plenty of cloud cover and even the chance for a late day shower.

This storm system and frontal boundary will get stuck over us for the second half of the week. So it looks like we will be dealing with rain and showers for Thursday with temperatures back into the mid to upper 60’s. Cooler and windy again on Friday as this system begins to pull away, we look to turn partly sunny but still run the risk for a few stray showers. Partly sunny into next weekend with moderating temperatures in the mid 50’s Saturday to low to mid 60’s for Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob