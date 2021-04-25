4/25/2021: Gloomy, sometimes rainy Sunday

Pack the umbrellas and watch out for the puddles! Steady, soaking showers from overnight will make for a soggy start. This first round of showers will have tapered off by midday, and we could catch a break for a few hours. A couple scattered showers may redevelop for the late afternoon and early evening.

We clear out overnight, and winds out of the west will pick up as the evening goes on. It will get a bit chilly out there, with lows in the 30’s for most and 20’s for the Adirondacks and Catskills

After the cold start, it will be a brisk afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50’s and gusts that occasionally top out around 30 miles per hour.

Winds will be gone and temps will climb on Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 60’s with sunny skies. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and very warm, with highs in the upper 70’s for most. Some in the Mid-Hudson could touch 80 degrees!

Showers could return that evening, and should stick around for Thursday and Friday. Next Saturday is the first day of May! How about that?!?