Latest Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A cloudy and relatively cool April afternoon with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s, close to 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average for late April. From the clouds we did see a few isolated showers, we will do this all over again on Tuesday with a cold pocket of air aloft the chance for scattered showers will exist.

Spokes of energy rotating around an upper level disturbance will keep the chance for showers in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine and temperatures close to what they were today with most in the mid 50s.

We will see a ripple of low pressure head towards us on Wednesday which will bring more showers for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Behind this high pressure will build back into the region for Thursday this will provide increasing sunshine and milder temperatures to end the week.

Tuesday will likely start with clouds and patchy fog. But it does look to begin dry, just cool with temperatures in the 30s to upper 20s in the Adirondacks.

Through the afternoon we will see breaks of sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. We will also run the risk for pop-up scattered rain showers, but it will not be a washout.

Wednesday will feature another low pressure system rotating through the area. This will keep temperatures into the mid to upper 50s with a round of steady rain possible into the late afternoon and evening.

With some better sunshine and drier weather for Thursday it does appear we will get close to 60 degrees. That will feel nice after all this cool and cloudy weather.

The nicer drier weather will carry us into the start of the weekend with highs in the low 60s, however, we will turn unsettled again late next weekend as our next round of showers moves in by Sunday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob