4/24/2021: Enjoy the sun while we’ve got it! Rain returns tonight

This weekend’s forecast is pretty split… if you’ve got outdoor plans, today’s the better choice! High pressure is in control from the Mid-Atlantic up to New England. That will keep us sunny and comfortable through the daylight hours.

Highs will reach the upper 60’s – warmer than we’ve been, and about 5 degrees above average. Clouds will begin to build back into the area by late morning or early evening, however.

The clouds give way to widespread, steady rain overnight. As you wake up on Sunday morning, the showers will begin to break apart, and only on and off activity will linger through the late morning and early afternoon.

The good news is that, with temperatures only down to the 40’s across most of our area, snow or wintry mix is NOT a concern! Even the cold spots in the Adirondacks and Catskills will struggle to get any colder than the upper 30’s.

With limited sunshine for most of Sunday, temperatures will have a hard time warming up. Expect highs in the low to mid 50’s. Breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon.

We will have cleared out nicely by the beginning of the work week. After a chilly start, you can expect mid 50’s again on Monday. Tuesday is warmer, back in the upper 60’s!

Wednesday will be partly sunny and very warm. Highs will easily cruise into the upper 70’s, and some in the Mid-Hudson Valley may hit the 80 degree mark! Showers return for Thursday and Friday, but even then temps will stay in the 50’s at night and 70’s during the day.