4/24/2020: Rainy and cool close to the week

If you must head out this morning, pack the umbrella! Widespread light rain is pushing through the region.

A system passing to our south will bring us the wet weather. We expect the on and off showers to last into the early afternoon.

Early this morning, temperatures within a degree or two of freezing in the Catskills, Greens, and Berkshires could lead to some wintry mix. With temperatures close to 40 in the Capital District, however, it’s nothing but a very cold rain.

Rain will stick around into the early afternoon, hanging on a bit longer for those south and east of Albany especially.

While we’ll dry out before sunset, we’ll stay mostly cloudy and temperatures won’t warm too much – only into the upper 40’s in the Capital District.

Temperatures will turn chilly again overnight, with lows in the 30’s. Despite the cold start, Saturday will improve quickly and feature sunshine and highs in the low 60’s.

Well be comfortable even in the higher terrain surrounding town, with upper 50’s in the Taconics and Helderbergs.

Make sure you enjoy the nice weather while it lasts… rain returns Sunday and Monday. Tuesday looks nice, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50’s.

But, with the way the weather has gone lately, we know the rain has to be back in the mix soon… we’re ending the 7-day forecast with back to back rainy days on Wednesday and Thursday.