Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A soggy and cool afternoon to end the weekend with temperatures holding in the low to mid 50s. The main area of rain is pushing away this evening, but with some upper level energy moving overhead we expect to remain unsettled with the chance for showers to start the new work week.

We are going to be seeing much of the same weather, cloudy, cool and wet over the next several days thanks to an area of high pressure to the north and east. This is essentially blocking our storm system from moving off to the east.

There is some good news, if you don’t like cool and gloomy weather, it does appear that high pressure from the west will be slowly building in into the middle of the week. This will bring us gradual clearing and a gradual warming trend through the end of the week.

Futurecast shows the chance at a shower or two Monday morning. This is possible, but I think most of us will start the day cloudy with perhaps some isolated drizzle for some.

It looks like we may get some breaks of sunshine through the afternoon, but overall we will remain mostly cloudy. With any sunshine, we will destabilize and unfortunately expect to see scattered rain showers through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures should be a touch milder with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s.

Very similar setup for Tuesday with more clouds, few breaks of sunshine and a few pop-up showers into the afternoon and evening. This day it looks like the showers should be mainly confined to areas of higher terrain, however, everyone is fair game for a quick hitting shower. Temperatures with the drier weather should be a degree or two milder than Monday.

Clouds again for Wednesday with a few showers for the afternoon and evening as a little area of low pressure moves through New York. We will likely keep the clouds for Thursday, but the chance for sunshine is greatest, especially into the afternoon and this will help boost our temperatures closer to 60. Near 60 with some sun for Friday, we turn mostly cloudy again for Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures before more rain likely arrives for Sunday with highs in the 50s. Have a great week! -Rob