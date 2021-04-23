4/23/2021: Windy, but warmer and dry for Friday

Most of the unsettled, active weather from Thursday has passed us by. Snow is gone, unusually cold temps are cone… but we can’t quite ditch the wind today!

Lots of sunshine means that, even though we had a chilly start, we’ll wind up well into the mid or upper 50’s this afternoon.

We’ll be caught between high pressure to our south and low pressure to our north. This leads to what we meteorologists call a “tight pressure gradient,” and stronger winds.

Gusts will range from 30-40 miles per hour this afternoon. While we don’t expect widespread issues on account of this, it will certainly be noticeable!

Temps will fall down to 40 in Albany and surrounding towns overnight. Outlying areas will get into the mid 30’s, and the mountains could briefly dip below freezing.

After the slightly more mild start, Saturday afternoon will wind up much warmer… Highs in the upper 60’s means that we’ll be back to above average temperatures!

Most of the day itself looks spectacular, but more clouds will move in by late afternoon. These will give way to rain showers a few hours after sunset.

While the steadiest, heaviest rain will fall early Sunday morning, on and off showers stick around just about all day. Highs will be back into the 50’s.

Sunshine returns on Monday, and temperatures climb steadily throughout the work week. Expect 60’s on Tuesday, then 70’s on Wednesday. We could make a run at 80 for Thursday! If you like the warm weather, this is your time to shine… Enjoy!