4/23/2020: Cool with a few showers, more rain tomorrow

After a windy, cool, and and (in some spots) snowy Wednesday, Thursday is shaping up to be at least a little bit nicer.

You wouldn’t know it based on the downright cold spot. Albany got down to 30 degrees overnight, uncomfortably close to the record low temperature for April 23rd, 26 degrees.

But the first signs of improvement are already becoming evident on he wind maps. Gusts are still 20+ mph in the Berkshires, but everyone else is seeing much calmer conditions. Light winds will be the theme throughout the day.

High temperatures will be well below average, but not unbearable. Expect low 50’s in Albany and surrounding towns, with upper 40’s in the outlying areas.

The first half of the day will feature sunshine, but clouds will return for the afternoon. By 5 or 6, showers could be pushing through the Capital District.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 30’s across the area. While temperatures will be a few degrees above freezing for Albany, but could fall below freezing for the hills and mountains. Some showers could turn to wintry mix or snow for those areas.

With highs only in the mid 40’s, widespread rain that redevelops during the first half of the day Friday will make for another cool and damp day.

The North Country could stay cool enough to stay on the wintry mix side of things into the late morning hours. Otherwise, expect widespread rain showers that stick around into the early afternoon.

We will be rewarded on Saturday with a truly nice day. High temperatures will be near 60 with a good deal of sunshine. Clouds will return late, setting up another round of rain Sunday and into Monday.

Tuesday looks nice as well, with seasonably cool temperatures and a return to sunshine.