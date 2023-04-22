Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A relatively mild afternoon but very windy with gusts 30-35 mph throughout the day. This was ahead of a strong cold front that is still to our west but is approaching and will be arriving overnight tonight.

This cold front will be slowing down near the Capital Region. As it does, an area of low pressure will ride north along the frontal boundary and bring with it another push of moisture, so expecting heavy rain overnight into Sunday morning. This could lead to localized poor drainage flooding concerns, will monitor that threat going through the night.

Behind this cold front, temperatures will fall through the day on Sunday. It will also remain cool and unsettled into the first half of next week with clouds and scattered showers around each day through Wednesday.

Futurecast shows the cold front moving through the Hudson Valley by Sunday morning with heavy rain, could be a bit breezy as well.

This moves east into the afternoon and we do look to see some dry time for Sunday. This is when our temperatures may jump a bit into the mid 50s, however there will be the chance for more rain showers into the evening.

Upper level low moves overhead for Sunday late afternoon and evening, this is when there could be another round of scattered showers develop. Highs on Sunday will be much cooler, holding in the 50s.

Remaining unsettled for Monday, with the heating of the day, expect instability showers to pop-up in the afternoon. With the clouds and scattered showers it will remain on the cooler side with highs in the 40s to mid 50s!

A widespread 1-2″ of rain is likely, slightly lesser amounts expected well to the north and east of Albany and Saratoga. Locally higher amounts will be likely in the Catskills and portions of the Adirondacks where there could be many near or exceeding 2″ of rain with some enhancement.

We look to remain rather cloudy and unsettled through the middle of the week. This unsettled pattern will keep our temperatures cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s to near 40. We try to get back to the low 60s by the end of the week with a gradual clearing process through Friday before perhaps more rain on Saturday. Have a great night! -Rob