4/22/2020: Cold and windy Wednesday

Stay warm! In some spots, not only are wind chills in the teens… it’s also snowing!

Light, lake effect snow is pushing through the area. While we don’t expect impacts from this activity, a light coating is possible on cars, decks, and grassy surfaces.

Overnight low temperatures bottomed out in the low 30’s for the Capital District, but gusty winds made it feel much colder. As of 5AM, wind chills were in the teens to low 20’s across the News10 area.

Any snow showers should fade by 9 or 10 in the morning. High temperatures will peak in the mid 40’s despite a good bit of sunshine. Winds will not let up however, and gusts of 30-40 miles per hour will make it feel like the 30’s even during the warmest part of the day.

Then, we’ll turn cold again. Low temperatures will dip into the 20’s for most, with teens possible in the Adirondacks. The good news is that the wind will be dying down. While it will still be a bit breezy, especially before midnight, it won’t be as bitterly cold.

Thursday will feature highs near 50 and dry weather for most of the day. Increasing clouds could give way to a few late evening showers, but most of the next round of rain will hold off until Friday morning.

Saturday looks like the one truly nice day of the week ahead, with highs near 60 and morning/afternoon sunshine. Clouds will build back in to the skies over the region late in the day, leading to another round of rain Sunday into Monday. With cool temperatures in the overnight period, some in the hills and mountains could wake up to a bit more snow on Monday morning.