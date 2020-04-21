4/21/2020: Showers and storms today, then turning cold

Heads up! Rain and a few storms are possible early this afternoon.

That’s despite a cold start and a cold day. Low temperatures bottomed out in the 20’s and 30’s across the region this morning.

Sunshine in the morning will get us up into the 40’s rather quickly, but clouds will build in by late morning and put a temporary halt to that warming.

Those clouds will give way to widespread rain from roughly 11 AM to 3 PM in the Capital District. A few storms could be embedded within these showers.

We’re in the green on the map below, which is a “Marginal” risk for severe weather on the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook. While it’s a low end threat, it’s not zero. A couple storms may feature torrential rain, gusty winds, and thunder/lightning.

Stronger storms are more likely in the Mid-Hudson River Valley and especially downstate, where small hail could also accompany storms.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 20’s for all. Blustery conditions will make it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the teens to low 20’s at times.

After a cold start, Wednesday will feature a downright chilly finish with mid 40’s and windy conditions at times.

Most of Thursday looks quiet, but with increasing clouds and showers moving in late in the evening. Friday morning will also feature wet weather before clearing out and setting up a nice, more sunny Saturday.